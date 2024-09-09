Browns Get Concerning Injury News on Specialist Right After Week 1 Loss
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 season began on an incredibly sour note Sunday, as the team fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dallas Cowboys. The Deshaun Watson-led offense was dreadful, and the defense unfortunately didn't have enough in the tank to make up for the lack of points.
Making things even worse, Cleveland has a few injury concerns to worry about, as playmakers David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy both exited the game with injuries.
And now it turns out there's another player the Browns need to monitor after Week 1.
According to several beat reporters, long snapper Charley Hughlett was seen going into Cleveland's X-ray room following the loss. There'd be no reason for him to be in there if there wasn't some kind of health issue, and a possibly severe one at that, so this news definitely prompts worries.
Though he plays a forgotten-about position, Hughlett has been an important piece of the Browns' special teams operation. He's locked down this role ever since joining Cleveland in 2015, posting near-flawless attendance with 148 games played across 10 seasons.
The long snapper isn't someone who's a threat to pick up big gains every Sunday, but he's showcased some playmaking throughout his career, including a forced fumble in 2018 and a total of 25 tackles recorded during his time with the team.
Given Hughlett's incredible reliability, and the fact he specializes in a unqiue position, replacing him isn't as easy as just signing a free agent. Top talents at LS don't go walking around without jobs like veteran running backs or wide receivers, so the Browns have to hope Hughlett's ailment isn't serious.
In other Browns news: