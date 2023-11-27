Browns Get Concerning Myles Garrett Injury Update After Week 12 Loss
The Browns' MVP appears to be in rough shape after Sunday's loss.
By Joe Summers
The Browns suffered a disappointing loss to the Broncos Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, injury was added to insult following an update regarding Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett in post-game media availability.
Cleveland may have more to worry about than just the loss itself.
Browns Get Concerning Myles Garrett Injury Update
Garrett told the media that he felt a pop in his shoulder during the contest. His absence would obviously represent a significant blow to the Browns' defense and playoff hopes overall.
At first glance, it's not clear what play Garrett was hurt on or how signifcant the injury is. We have limited information, though this was Garrett's worst statistical game of the season overall.
Denver's rushing attack was effective as the Broncos scored 29 points, while Garrett had just two tackles and Cleveland allowed a much-maligned offense to score its second-most points of the entire year. For a Browns roster with legitmate playoff aspirations, this outcome was a big blow.
If Garrett, a player garnering MVP buzz in some national circes, misses any time or can't perform at his best, Week 12 results around the league become much more significant. As it stands, the Browns are firmly in the playoff race.
That being said, the AFC playoff picture is tight. Cleveland needs its leader, especially against a Los Angeles Rams team next week coming off of a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Browns have made no official comment on Garrett's status and for Cleveland's sake, here's hoping the sling is purely a precautionary measure.
