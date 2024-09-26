Browns Considering Shocking Position Change for Veteran Ahead of Week 4
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line got hammered by injuries in their Week 3 loss at home to the New York Giants. Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills suffered knee injuries, while James Hudson III was hit with a shoulder injury.
Teller reportedly suffered an MCL sprain and was placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss the next four weeks. Without Teller at right guard, the Browns will have to turn to rookie Zak Zinter at right guard.
As for the left tackle position, Cleveland could be in trouble heading into this week’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wills was listed as a DNP on Wednesday, which isn’t great as he was playing through his knee issue against the Giants.
Nonetheless, if Wills doesn’t practice for the rest of the week and cannot play, the Browns must have a solid backup option ready.
Luckily for Cleveland fans, the Browns coaching staff has a backup plan, involving veteran Joel Bitonio. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Bitino playing left tackle is among the options for this week, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Bitino is the Browns’ starting left guard, but their backup left tackle is Hudson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. That said, this isn’t a great spot to be in if you are the Browns as they’ll play a Las Vegas Raiders squad with a stellar pass rusher in Maxx Crosby.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the veteran offensive lineman was asked on Thursday about what position he’ll play on Sunday and said, “If I had to guess, probably left guard. But you never know.”
If Bitino starts at left guard, it likely means the Browns will have Wills or Hudson at left tackle for Sunday’s contest against the Raiders.
