Browns Continue to Muddy Running Back Situation With Latest Free-Agent Signing
The Cleveland Browns are still making additions to the team and added to the backfield with their latest addition.
Although Cleveland hasn't made any splashy moves in free agency, they are still making quality, low-cost signings and even tapped into the trade market.
They recently acquired Jerry Jeudy and gave him a three-year, $58 million extension. They weren't done adding to the offense and added another playmaker to the backfield.
According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, RB D'Onta Foreman is signing with the Browns.
Browns News: D'Onta Foreman Is Joining the Browns in 2024
The specifics of the contract haven't been revealed yet but Foreman is joining an uber-talented roster. The backfield in itself is loaded. It features Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, Pierre Strong Jr, and now Foreman.
That is a lot of mouths to feed but injuries are bound to happen, and it seems likely that at least one or two of those backs won't end up making the final roster. Plus Chubb is rehabbing his way back from a torn ACL and MCL so the Browns now have the luxury of easing him back in.
Foreman is a bruising tailback and makes it tough for defenders to bring him down. The Texas product has played for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears throughout his six-year career.
The 27-year-old has been effective in all four locations, logging 2,326 rushing yards, 342 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns. He has the ability to fit right in and be a viable member of the backfield.
