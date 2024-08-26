Browns Cut Veteran Defender Ahead of Roster Deadline
By Jovan Alford
With the 2024 NFL preseason officially in the books, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to cut their training camp roster down from 90 to 53 players.
The Browns will make multiple cuts at various positions before Tuesday’s roster deadline. Some players will clear waivers and possibly return to Cleveland’s practice squad, while others will look for other NFL and professional football opportunities.
According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, Cleveland has released veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson.
The 26-year-old linebacker was re-signed by the club earlier this month after the Browns waived him in late July. Johnson was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January after the Browns’ season ended.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker had five total tackles in the Browns’ preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Overall, Johnson recorded nine total tackles in the preseason.
There’s a possibility that the Browns could bring Johnson back via the practice squad as they did sign him to a futures/reserves deal. With Johnson out of the picture, the Browns will continue to cut down their linebacker unit.
Players such as Marvin Moody, Landon Honeycutt, Winston Reid, and Nathaniel Watson could be on the bubble with the roster deadline looming. Among those four defenders, Watson has the best chance to stick on the 53-man roster for Week 1.
Before joining Cleveland, Johnson spent time with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals’ practice squads. He originally entered the league with the Chicago Bears in 2021.
More Browns news and analysis: