Browns Cut Young Defender Ahead of Preseason Finale
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will officially wrap up the 2024 preseason this weekend on the road as they will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks.
The third preseason game represents the last chance for veterans on the bubble, rookies, and undrafted free agents to show they deserve a shot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
Speaking of the roster, the Browns, along with the rest of the teams in the NFL, will have to cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players by next week. However, Cleveland has already made a small change to its roster on the defensive side of the ball on Wednesday.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns signed linebacker Marvin Moody and waived linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle with an injury designation.
Cleveland recently brought Bouyer-Randle back to the 90-man roster on Monday after placing offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji on injured reserve with a knee injury and waiving receiver Matt Landers.
As for Moody, the 25-year-old linebacker went undrafted following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulane University. The former Tulane defender played in the UFL this spring with the Houston Roughnecks.
With the Roughnecks this season, Moody recorded 40 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. Also, he was excellent on special teams in the UFL, which is what he’ll need to do to stick in the NFL.
Finally, with this being Moody’s first NFL opportunity, it will be interesting to see how much playing time he will get in the Browns’ final preseason game against the Seahawks.
