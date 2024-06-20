Browns Defender Arrested After Alleged Restaurant-SUV Crash
Lonnie Phelps was a practice squad player for the Browns last season.
And the 6-foot-2, 247-pound defensive end might have just ruined his chance of graduating to the active roster.
Phelps was arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing his SUV into a restaurant in Key West, FL on Wednesday night, according to TMZ.
Judging by the way Phelps responded to police presence at the scene, he probably had a good idea that he had just put his NFL career in jeopardy.
TMZ: Phelps Uncooperative with Police, Urinates on Himself in Custody
According to the report, Phelps “consistently talked over” police and “disobeyed orders” while he was being questioned.
But that was only the beginning of Phelps’s bad behavior.
"Phelps talked about how thirsty he was," one officer wrote in the report, according to TMZ, "how he did not know what I was going to do to him because females are the worst, asked me not to kill him, asked me how long it takes to bail out, how long I was the detective and informed me I was Russian."
Once at the station, Phelps reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer and then urinated on himself while sitting in a chair.
Phelps, an undrafted player out of Kansas, is due in court to determine his fault in the matter – and potential punishment – next month.
Regardless of how that turns out, his embarrassing conduct doesn’t give the Browns much reason to bring him back.
More Cleveland Browns Team News: