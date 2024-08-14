Browns Defensive Star Cashes in With Huge Contract Extension Ahead of 2024 Season
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made a significant splash on Wednesday, securing a long-term financial commitment with one of their young defensive stars not named Myles Garrett.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns signed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million, which includes $25 million guaranteed. For a non-EDGE linebacker, this is a huge deal given out by the Browns, but it’s one they had to get done based on Owusu-Koramoah’s performance in 2023.
Browns Sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Huge Contract Extension
Last season in Jim Schwartz’s defense, the former second-round pick took off en route to being named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate.
The 24-year-old linebacker produced career-highs across the board as he had 101 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, five pass deflections, and two interceptions. Owusu-Koramoah also played well in pass coverage, posting a 77.8 completion percentage allowed and three receiving touchdowns.
Coming out of Notre Dame, many draft analysts wondered how Owusu-Koramoah would hold up in the NFL, given his size as he’s not your prototypical linebacker.
However, to his credit, the former Notre Dame star defender has proven the critics wrong thus far and has improved each season. The Browns hope that Owusu-Koramoah can continue his ascension this season, playing alongside quality veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
If this Browns starting linebacker unit can stay healthy this season, they could be one of the best in the league and help Cleveland be a contender in the tough AFC North. Finally, with the former second-round pick getting his extension done now, it sets him up to get a larger contract down the road.
