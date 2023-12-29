Browns Get Devastating Amari Cooper Injury News Before Week 17 vs. Jets
By Joe Summers
We've wondered all week if the Browns would have Amari Cooper available following a record-setting performance in Week 16, and Cleveland finally has its answer.
Amari Cooper will reportedly miss Thursday Night Football against the Jets in a stunning turn of events, as the star wide receiver is dealing with an injury.
See the latest on his status below.
Browns Injury News: Amari Cooper OUT for Week 17
Cooper is coming off a game with 11 catches, 265 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion. He was a dominant force last week and now Joe Flacco will face the ferocious Jets' secondary without him.
The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight, though will now turn to faces like Elijah Moore and Jerome Ford to lead the team to victory.
At first glance, the betting line hasn't changed, indicating sportsbooks has an idea Cooper might miss the contest. It's a big blow for the Browns, but oddmaskers expect them to pull through.
A win gives the Browns a playoff spot. Here we go.
