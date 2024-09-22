Browns Get Disastrous Injury News on Several Key Veterans After Week 3 Collapse
By Jovan Alford
After picking up a quality Week 2 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns took a significant step backward on Sunday at home. The Browns were outplayed on both sides of the ball as they lost 21-15 to the New York Giants.
In addition to the loss on the scoreboard, the Browns saw several key players in the trenches get hit with the injury bug.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, offensive linemen Wyatt Teller, Rodney Hudson, and Jedrick Wills will get MRIs, per Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Teller and Hudson suffered knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.
On the defensive side of the ball, Garrett aggravated his foot injury and will also undergo an MRI, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The star pass rusher suffered a brief injury scare with his calf in the first half but returned to the field.
However, Garrett has been bothered by a foot injury that forced him to practice once this week and once last week heading into the Jaguars’ game.
Nonetheless, this latest set of injuries are not ideal for the Browns, who are still without tight end David Njoku, who is working his way back from a knee injury. That said, Cleveland was excited to have Wills back on the field Sunday after he missed the first two games with a knee injury.
However, hearing the young offensive lineman has to undergo an MRI isn’t a good sign. The Browns will hold their collective breaths to see if these players will miss any notable time.
