Browns Elevate Player for Potential Revenge Game vs. Bears
The Cleveland Browns are elevating DE Sam Kamara to the active roster ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Bears. He previously spent the 2021 campaign in Chicago.
The Cleveland Browns have called up some reinforcements for Week 15's showdown with the Chicago Bears. In fact, the player in question is someone whom Bears fans are more than familiar with.
ESPN's Jake Trotter reports that the Browns are promoting defensive end Sam Kamara ahead of Sunday's showdown, per his agent Matt Leist. The 25-year-old defender previously spent the 2021 NFL season with the Bears, suiting up across eight games.
Bears Roster News: Sam Kamara Promoted
Kamara's promotion was a much-needed one now that the Browns' defensive line is somewhat banged up. Jordan Elliott exited Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion while Maurice Hurst sustained a pectoral injury. Even Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo dealt with injuries but managed to return.
Still, with both Elliott and Hurst's Week 15 status currently up in the air, calling up Kamara was necessary.
It'll be interesting to see how much playing time Kamara sees and whether or not he can exact some revenge against the Bears. The ex-Stony Brook product joined Chicago after going undrafted at the 2021 NFL Draft. He went on the play eight games in a Bears uniform, tallying 10 tackles (7 solo) and a broken-up pass.
Kamara's time in the Windy City didn't last long. The Bears moved him to the practice squad in August 2022 before releasing him outright in less than two weeks. Fortunately, he didn't stay unemployed for too long as he was promptly signed to the Browns' practice squad less than a month later.
Assuming that he does play on Sunday, this will be the Carteret, NJ native's second game with the Browns. He previously suited up for eight snaps without registering any stats during Week 17 of the 2022 campaign.
Things look promising when it comes to the Browns' chances of earning their ninth win of the season this weekend. Most sportsbooks are favoring them to beat the Bears by just more than a field goal in front of a packed house at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
