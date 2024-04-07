Browns 'Expected' to Pick Up 5th-Year Option on Key Player
The 23-year-old cornerback is coming off a quality 2023 season in Jim Schwartz's defense.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have done a tremendous job this offseason by re-signing key members from last season’s team. The Browns played well last season despite having multiple different quarterbacks starting under center.
One of the reasons why Cleveland played well and got into the playoffs was because of their defense. The Browns had the best pass defense in the NFL (164.7 yards per game) in 2023, thanks to their outstanding young secondary led by Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson Jr.
Newsome, who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, thrived in the slot this past season and impressed the Browns’ defensive coaching staff.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on Sunday that Cleveland is "expected" to pick up the fifth-year option for Newsome by the May 2nd deadline. Cabot also mentioned that Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn’t give up on his draft picks.
The 6-foot cornerback is coming off a solid 2023 campaign in Jim Schwartz’s defense, posting 49 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, a quarterback hit, and a half sack.
The former Northwestern cornerback had a 56.7 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 74.8 pass rating allowed when targeted, and only gave up two receiving touchdowns. Newsome was also ranked as the 42nd-best cornerback in the NFL with Ward, per PFF, which is good company to be a part of.
Cleveland hopes Newsome can continue that upward trajectory heading into the 2024 season as the Browns have the pieces on both sides of the ball to potentially win the AFC North and be a contender in the AFC.
