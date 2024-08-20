Browns Exploring Potential Trade With Backup Quarterback
By Jovan Alford
With the final preseason game on the horizon, the Cleveland Browns could be looking to shake up their quarterback room ahead of the final roster cutdowns.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns have discussed a potential trade with multiple teams about second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Jackson adds that the Browns “have been willing to engage” in trade discussions about moving the young signal caller, but it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal.
Thompson-Robinson is competing with veteran Tyler Huntley for the QB3 spot, who was signed to a one-year deal in free agency. The second-year quarterback has outplayed Huntley through the first two preseason games.
Based on Thompson-Robinson’s play this summer and last season, it’s not a shock that teams are interested in trading for him. Thompson-Robinson started in three games as a rookie but saw his season end because of a hip injury.
That hip injury sidelined the young quarterback in the spring, but he’s looked like a completely different player in minicamp and training camp. If the Browns were to part ways with the young quarterback, they could look to acquire draft capital and potentially offensive line help.
Cleveland’s offensive line has been hit hard by the injury bug this summer and could use some more depth before the start of the regular season.
However, Browns GM Andrew Berry will likely not give up Thompson-Robinson just for anything as they spent a fifth-round pick on him in the 2023 NFL Draft. In a league where backup quarterbacks are valuable, Cleveland has one of the better ones on their roster.
More Browns news and analysis: