Browns Fans Rightfully Furious Over Latest Head-Coaching Rumor
Fans aren't having any of the latest Jim Harbaugh-Browns rumors ahead of Week 1.
Everyone around the Cleveland Browns knows the 2023 season is a big one for the franchise. Not only will this be Deshaun Watson's first full year as starter, but the team also invested heavily in the defense following a disappointing 2022 campaign.
That certainly puts some pressure on the Browns' top decision-makers, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, to ensure a turnaround. It's safe to say Stefanski and co. are on a mild version of the hot seat before the season because of the expectations for this roster.
However, fans have every right to be furious over the latest rumor involving Stefanski's job security.
Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland wasted no time drumming up conversation after coming back from his vacation on Tuesday. Rizzo said he's "already hearing rumblings" that current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could come to the Browns and succeed Stefanski.
It's safe to say the radio host got fans riled up with his comments.
Many have taken issue with the fact that this is what the radio host is discussing when the Browns' first game of the season is right around the corner. There's plenty of pregame storylines to be discussing, from Cleveland's offseason improvements to Joe Burrow's injury. Instead, time on the airwaves is being dedicated to theorizing about how, if Stefanski goes 7-10 this year, he'll probably be canned.
The thought of Harbaugh to Cleveland isn't infuriating in itself. He's spearheaded the Wolverines' return to the top of college football, while previously taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. His past experience makes him the ideal coach to target for a championship contender.
However, it's simply too early to be getting caught up in what-ifs. There dozens of things that need to happen for not only Stefanski to be fired, but Harbaugh to leave Michigan and become available as well.
Also, another down year might not be the end of Stefanski's tenure. It'll certainly start the conversation, but this is the guy who helped Cleveland break its postseason drought and won him a Coach of the Year award.
The Browns' back-to-back losing seasons aren't entirely his fault, either, considering the incredibly difficult quarterback situations he's had to deal with in both years. He still owns an above-.500 record despite this, too, which puts him in rare air considering Cleveland's coaching history.
With an improved roster and a stable starting QB again, it'd be no surprise if Stefanski makes any Week 1 job speculation look even more foolish in retrospect.
If you want to back Stefanski and the Browns this season, make sure to check out Bet365. Their current new-user promo offers $200 back in bonus bets by depositing at least $10 and placing a wager of as little as $1. It doesn't even matter if your bet wins or loses! Make sure to check out our sign-up link below before this deal is gone!