Browns Get Concerning Denzel Ward Injury Update Ahead of Week 12
The Cleveland Browns received some concerning injury news on cornerback Denzel Ward ahead of their Week 12 game.
One of the many players the Cleveland Browns are thankful for this holiday is cornerback Denzel Ward, who has led their secondary during a major defensive turnaround in 2023. While this group has been relatively problem-free on the health front this season, the tides appear to be turning.
After the team received word that safety Rodney McLeod would miss the rest of the year, some concerning news on Ward has now emerged.
Cleveland.com's Mark Kay Cabot reports Ward "could miss games" due to a shoulder injury he picked up in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cabot notes the issue may involve Ward's labrum, which would make this situation much more worrisome.
Cabot adds the team is still determining the extent of the injury, which could involve good or bad news. There's a chance Ward avoided anything major, though he might still need to miss brief time to get back to 100%. Meanwhile, if his labrum is significantly hurt, that may mean much more severe consequences.
Ward's been a playmaker once again in Cleveland's secondary this season, racking up 10 pass breakups and 2 interceptions across 10 starts. His reliability while other members of this unit have missed a game here or there has provided some important stability to ensure this defense keeps up its elite play.
That could change in Week 12 with three starters (Ward, Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit) sitting out Wednesday's practice. Thornhill has already missed two straight contests with a calf issue, while Delpit is nursing a thigh ailment.
Hopefully this group is able to be at even half strength on Sunday as they travel to face the suddenly surging Denver Broncos.
