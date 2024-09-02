Browns Get Concerning Dustin Hopkins Injury News to Begin Week 1
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will look to start the 2024 NFL season off on a good note as they will be playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The Browns will not have star running back Nick Chubb for this matchup as he’s still on the PUP list.
However, Cleveland hopes that a few other players on the 53-man roster will be able to suit up for the regular season opener on Sunday. One of those players is kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was dealing with a minor injury a couple of weeks ago.
At the time, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t disclose much information about the veteran’s injury but said Hopkins would be ready for the regular season.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Hopkins is among four players not practicing on Monday.
Browns fans should not be sounding the alarm on Hopkins as he still has the next few days to practice. That said if the veteran kicker misses Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, his status for Sunday’s game could be in jeopardy.
The Browns don’t have a kicker on their practice squad, but if need be, they could sign Lucas Havrisik, who was among the final cuts ahead of last week’s roster deadline.
Havrisik has some NFL experience as he appeared in nine games with the Los Angeles Rams last season. The 24-year-old kicker made 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points.
However, the Browns won’t exhaust that option until later this week, when they have a more definite answer on Hopkins’ game status.
