Browns Get Concerning Myles Garrett Injury Update on Thursday
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the best injury luck to start the season as they’ve seen multiple players go down with injuries, which will sideline them for several weeks.
The Browns hope that trend will eventually switch, but that will not be the case for this week’s game as they are on the verge of not having one of their star players. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett did not practice on Thursday because of a foot injury.
The 28-year-old defensive lineman did not practice on Wednesday. Garrett told reporters after last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that his foot “didn’t feel great.” The five-time Pro Bowler missed some practice last week but that didn’t stop him from practicing last Friday and playing 41 snaps.
That said, Garrett could play against the Giants this weekend after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. However, it all depends on what happens on Friday when the Browns’ final injury report will be announced.
Nevertheless, the Browns do not need Garrett to win on Sunday against the Giants, but having him on the field makes a difference. This season, the veteran defensive lineman has two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
If Garrett does not suit up for Sunday's game against New York, the Browns will turn to Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za'Darius Smith, and Alex Wright. However, Smith and Wright were both limited at Wednesday's practice due to injury.
More Browns news and analysis: