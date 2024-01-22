Browns Get Early Deshaun Watson Shoulder Injury Update
General manager Andrew Berry gives an update on Watson's recovery after shoulder surgery.
By Thomas Erbe
In his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson has started just 12 games - six in each season. His latest injury, a fractured shoulder, sidelined him for the remainder of the year in mid-November. Luckily for the Browns, Joe Flacco was sitting on his couch ready to go and led them to a wild-card playoff berth.
This all came after the Browns signed Watson to a record-breaking contract in 2022 worth $230 million for five years, fully guaranteed. If he never played again for the Browns, they would have paid Watson over $19 million per game.
Fortunately for Browns fans, Watson will play again, and it will be for Cleveland. As for his recovery, it seems to be going well.
Browns Feel Good About Watson's Recovery Moving Forward
Mary Kay Cabot, reporting from GM Andrew Berry's exit press conference to close the 2023 season, tweeted out that Watson's recovery from his shoulder might be "ahead of schedule" and Berry feels "good" about the future.
If Berry is feeling good about the situation, then Watson will be slated to start for the Browns in the upcoming season. If head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns intend on staying competitive and going after another 11-win season, they will want the best out of Watson.
The Browns were able to do the hard work without Watson this past season thanks to Flacco and a dominant defense. But a healthy Watson should be able to put the Browns over the top and compete for a real chance at a Super Bowl win.
