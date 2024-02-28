Browns Get Embarrassingly Roasted by NFLPA Report Card
The Cleveland Browns fared terribly once again in NFLPA's team report cards.
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL Players Association has been working to improve the conditions of the players, including their workplace, the facilities, and their organizations in general. In this regard, they release the results of an annual survey where players share information about their current team. This year, 1706 players responded to the survey, making it a very detailed and in-depth analysis of all 32 teams.
On Wednesday, NFLPA released the Player Team Report Cards where players evaluate their organizations based on 11 categories that include, head coach, owner, travel, training staff, food, and more.
The Cleveland Browns unfortunately didn't fare too well in this evaluation, coming in at 23rd overall out of 32 teams.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Roasted in Team Report Cards
Here's a quick rundown of the Browns' grades:
Category
Grade
NFL Rank (Out of 32)
Treatment of Families
D-
26
Food/Cafeteria
C+
18
Nutritionist/Dietician
C+
23
Locker Room
D+
23
Training Room
C+
20
Training Staff
B-
24
Weight Room
D
30
Strength Coaches
B+
19
Team Travel
D
23
Head Coach
B-
28
Ownership
B
17
According to the report, the two major issues have stayed the same from last year: the weight room and the locker room. The team is in desperate need of an actual weight room and an expansion of the current locker room, which is one of the smallest in the league.
However, the facilities aren't the only area that needs improvement for the Browns. There is actually no category in which Cleveland ranks in the top half of the league. Treatment of families as a D- is the lowest grade in any category.
The most notable grade out of all, however, is the head coach grade. B- for Kevin Stefanski may not look that bad on paper, but it actually ranks 28th in the entire league. His efficiency with time and willingness to listen to his players are mentioned as concerns among the players.
The Browns had ranked 21st on the list the year prior. The downward trend isn't what the organization wants as they try to take the next step into being consistent Super Bowl contenders.
The Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings were the top two overall teams in terms of player satisfaction.
