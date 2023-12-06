Browns Get Huge Denzel Ward Injury News to Begin Week 14 Practice
The latest injury update on star cornerback Denzel Ward is huge news for the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns are currently the victims of a two-game losing skid heading into Week 14. However, this Sunday provides a big bounce-back opportunity for Kevin Stefanski's team with their opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffering some major injury losses on Monday Night Football.
In a stunning chance of events, the Browns have even received good news on the health front to begin the week as well.
Star cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to return to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. He even told Cleveland.com's Mark Kay Cabot he's planning to speak at the podium on Thursday, which is usually only done by those who are healthy enough to play.
All in all, this is fantastic news for Cleveland. Ward's absence has been deeply felt over the past two contests, as the Browns' normally stout defense has collapsed with the secondary missing its leader.
Ward's anticipated return suddenly changes everything in a hurry. Coverage should be much tighter, which will help prevent the breakdowns we saw against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams that led to huge gains (and even scores) for opponents.
That, in turn, will also make things even easier for this talented pass rush, which hasn't been as effective lately with Myles Garrett nursing his own injury. Hopefully Ward's presence causes more "coverage sacks" that serve the opposing quarterback up on a platter when his receivers aren't open.
Ward's return, coupled with Jacksonville missing Christian Kirk and likely Trevor Lawrence as well, should make the Browns' chances of winning on Sunday even stronger. They're currently listed as 3-point home favorites, according to Bet365's latest odds.
