Browns Get Surprisingly Positive Jedrick Wills Injury Update
The diagnosis and return timeline for Jedrick Wills' knee injury is in, and it's not as bad as Browns fans may have feared.
When Browns fans saw left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. writhing around in pain on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, thoughts immediately went to Nick Chubb and his devastating knee injury.
But after undergoing some tests on Monday, Wills has been given a much more optimistic timeline for return, with injuries that aren't nearly as serious as we had feared.
Browns News: Jedrick Wills Jr. Injury Update
Jedrick Wills has been diagnosed with a high-grade MCL sprain (tear), a low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruising after being carted off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He is being placed on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks, and his expected timeline for a return is roughly six weeks.
This is obviously less serious than it could have been. "Carted off with a knee injury" on Sunday is often a precursor to a headline including "season-ending IR" on Monday. A torn MCL is no joke, and missing six weeks is significant, of course, but it's a lot better than it could have been.
It’s not exactly like Wills has been an instrumental part of Cleveland’s success this season either. His 54.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus suggests that it shouldn’t be too tough to replace him, and watching the games it's been pretty clear that he’s the weak link on the offensive line.
Currently in line behind him on the depth chart is James Hudson III, however, and Hudson is roster bubble type guy who has struggled mightily in limited snaps this season.
The long-term answer to replacing Wills may be adding a free agent with the 53-man roster spot that will be opened up when Wills lands on IR.
