Browns GM Leaves Door Open for Amari Cooper Extension in New Comments
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made an interesting decision with star wide receiver Amari Cooper last week as they didn’t give him an extension, but instead, guaranteed the $20 million on his salary and gave him an extra $5 million for this season.
It was a puzzling move by the Browns’ front office, as it put Cooper’s future in jeopardy, as he could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Based on how the star wide receiver has played in his first two seasons with the Browns, one would think they would try to keep him around.
Earlier this week, Browns GM Andrew Berry talked about Cooper’s future with the organization and didn’t rule out the possibility of the veteran receiver staying.
“Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from extending him. That’s correct," said Berry (h/t Spencer German of Cleveland Browns on SI).
Berry also noted that he understands what Cooper means to this organization and what he’s done thus far in his tenure with the Browns, including last season.
The former Cowboys wide receiver played a huge part in Cleveland’s run to the postseason in 2023, despite the Browns having five different quarterbacks under center. Cooper recorded 72 receptions (128 targets) for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
The Browns hope Cooper can produce another 1,000-yard season in 2024, which will help keep their offense afloat and hopefully take it to the next level. If the veteran wideout can achieve this feat, the Browns must open their wallets to keep Cooper in Cleveland.
We’ve seen several wide receivers get paid this offseason and that likely won’t change next offseason. The Browns’ wide receiver room has some quality pass catchers in Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, but they aren’t the caliber of player Cooper is.
