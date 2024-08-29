Browns Get Great Denzel Ward Injury News Ahead of Week 1
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns finalized their 53-man roster and practice squad for the 2024 season to start this week. Now, they will begin to game plan and prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns are looking to set the tone right away at home as they will need their stout defense to slow down this Cowboys’ offense. The Cowboys’ offensive line will have its hands full with Myles Garrett and the rest of Cleveland’s defensive line.
However, the Browns’ secondary will have its hands full with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson. Earlier this week, Cleveland received excellent news on Greg Newsome II, who was activated off the NFI list.
In addition to Newsome, the Browns could be close to seeing another starting cornerback back on the field.
Browns News: Denzel Ward Clears Concussion Protocol Before Week 1
Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal reported on Thursday that star cornerback Denzel Ward has officially cleared the concussion protocol.
Ward officially returned to practice on Wednesday after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol on Aug. 12. According to the team’s website, the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback went through individual drills during the media’s portion of practice.
The 27-year-old defensive back has suffered five concussions in his career, which is a high number considering he’s been in the league since 2018. However, head coach Kevin Stefanksi told the media on Wednesday that he has “a lot of faith” in the team’s medical group.
Last season, the former first-round pick played well in the secondary, despite only suiting up for 13 games. Ward had 34 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He also posted a 48.5 completion percentage allowed on targets and gave up a receiving touchdown.
