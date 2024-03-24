Browns Get Great Deshaun Watson Update From First Throwing Session
The 28-year-old quarterback will look to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2023 season.
The Cleveland Browns hope that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson can play a full season at 100 percent health after only six games last season. Watson had his 2023 season derailed by a season-ending shoulder injury.
Without Watson under center, the Browns had to lean on the combination of PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco. The Browns ultimately found success and stability with Flacco, but they don’t want to go down that route again in 2024.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that Watson started throwing again this week for the first time since undergoing surgery in November on his right throwing shoulder. She adds that the throwing sessions went well and that Watson was joined by tight end David Njoku and his private quarterbacks coach, Quincy Avery.
If you are inside the Browns’ front office, this is an excellent development regarding Watson, as they need him at 100 percent if they have dreams of winning the AFC North (+550 on FanDuel Sportsbook) and making a deep run in the NFL playoffs.
The Browns got by with their quarterback carousel last season thanks to an incredible run by Flacco. However, that plan is not feasible to win in the NFL consistently.
Last season, Watson completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also had 142 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. In two seasons with the Browns, Watson has thrown for 2,217 yards,
