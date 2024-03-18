Browns Host Surprise Veteran Defender for Free-Agent Visit
The Cleveland Browns are thinking outside the box for their next free-agent signing.
The Cleveland Browns already have an elite pass-rush rotation that was the backbone of their league-leading defense last season. Obviously you can never have too many good edge rushers but making additions there hasn't been a priority for Cleveland this offseason.
That is why they are going with an unconventional approach that could yield them a high reward in exchange for a very low risk.
The Browns worked out defensive end Aaron Lynch earlier on Monday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Lynch hasn't played in the league since 2020 when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is attempting a comeback, potentially with Cleveland.
Browns News: Former DE Aaron Lynch Works Out With Cleveland
Rapoport reports that the workout was "positive", opening the door for a potential minimum one-year deal for the 31-year-old.
Lynch was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. After back-to-back seasons with over six sacks in San Francisco in his first two years in the league, Lynch was seen as a promising young defender with elite potential.
Unfortunately, he was never able to replicate that production, dealing with injuries, before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2018. In 2020, he briefly announced retirement with the Jaguars before returning mid-season and finishing out the year. The last game he played in the NFL was in January 2021.
In 81 career games, Lynch has 21 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 66 QB hits.
