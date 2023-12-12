3 Browns on the Hot Seat Over Final Four Games of Season
With four games left to play, these three Cleveland Browns are feeling the heat to prove themselves
By Randy Gurzi
1. Chad O’Shea, WR Coach
Chad O’Shea joined the Browns coaching staff in 2020, the same year Kevin Stefanski was hired. He previously had stints with the New England Patriots in the same role as well as with the Miami Dolphins where he was the offensive coordinator in 2019.
He’s been coaching in the NFL since 2003 but it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t had some lackluster teams. His wideouts with the Patriots were known for being average and typically getting carried by a single player — and the receiving stats were boosted by tight ends. In Miami, no one outside of DeVante Parker was very impressive that season.
Since joining the Browns, he’s continued to have his share of ups and downs. Despite having Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and Amari Cooper at times during his tenure, the receiving corps has never been truly feared. They’ve also never been able to consistently stretch the field.
Some of that has to do with the players provided but eventually, the heat will turn on him. That’s even more likely in 2023 after the wideouts have suddenly developed a case of the drops. Making matters worse, Cooper even had a turnover in Cleveland territory this past weekend.
As a whole, the receiving corps has underperformed for the better part of O’Shea’s tenure. They’ve also failed to develop many younger players including Anthony Schwartz and David Bell who were third-round picks. Another third-rounder from 2023, Cedric Tillman, is also being underutilized, which could result in O’Shea feeling the pressure.