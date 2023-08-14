Browns Provide Injury Updates on Three Stars Who Left Joint Practice Early
Browns fans have been looking forward to the second week of the preseason with joint practices scheduled against the Eagles. It sounds like Monday's session lived up to the hype, as Cleveland and Philadelphia went at it, with both sides making plays.
This intense practice brought some bad news with it, however. Three Browns stars -- Myles Garrett, Jack Conklin and Denzel Ward -- were all forced to leave the action early.
After the dust settled, the team provided some important updates on that hampered trio.
Garrett was sidelined by a foot issue, Conklin was removed due to concussion concerns, and an illness forced Ward out. Ward's is the most minor of three and shouldn't affect him for very long.
Garrett and Conklin's issues prompt legitimate concerns. Several beat writers noted that Cleveland's stud defender was all smiles after practice, though, and he even felt good enough to sign autographs for fans. He simply chalked it up to getting a little bit older.
With Garrett avoiding anything major, the attention turns to Conklin. A head injury, especially a concussion, is nothing to take lightly. It's encouraging to hear that the talented offensive tackle was able to walk off the field under his own power, but that doesn't mean he's out of the woods yet.
This is the one injury from Monday's joint festivities poses a real threat to the Browns' roster. Concussions are famously fickle, with some players making quick recoveries, while others can be bothered for several weeks or even months.
On the bright side, Cleveland doesn't kick off the regular season until Sep. 10, giving Conklin plenty of time to recover if needs it. The team also has the depth to make up for any absence, especially with rookie Dawand Jones looking like he can make an impact right away.
We'll monitor the status of all three players going into Tuesday as the Browns and Eagles prepare to rematch.
