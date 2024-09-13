Browns Latest Injury Report Doesn't Bode Well For Deshaun Watson in Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for a crucial Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Deshaun Watson has been facing a ton of criticism following his miserable Week 1 performance and will need to have a much improved showing against the Jaguars to silence the doubters.
However, he will be facing an uphill battle to do so according to the latest injury report. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that the team has ruled out left tackle Jed Wills Jr. and fellow offensive tackle Jack Conklin is questionable to play. Star tight end David Njoku was already ruled out on Wednesday.
NFL News: Browns Have Multiple Starters Out vs. Jaguars in Week 2
Cleveland's offensive line already looked shaky in Week 1, giving up six sacks in the absence of Conklin and Wills. James Hudson III got the start at left tackle while Dawand Jones filled in at right tackle. While Hudson was one of the better offensive players for the Browns according to PFF, Jones received a disastrous 51.6 grade.
Conklin hasn't played a game since the season opener in 2023. He was a limited participant in practice this week but he may not be ready to get the start on Sunday. In that case, it will be Hudson and Jones once again in the front line.
Wills' status is continuing to be a point of frustration among Browns fans. Despite returning to practice on September 4 and being a full participant on Friday, he has not been deemed ready to play. What this means for his future in Cleveland since he is in contract year remains to be seen.