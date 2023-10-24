3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded at the Deadline
The Browns will be buyers at the trade deadline, but these guys could still be on their way out of Cleveland.
3. Jedrick Wills
As a 4-2 team hoping to make a playoff push, the Browns are going to be more buyers than sellers at the deadline. They also won't risk breaking up groups with good chemistry when it's not necessary.
Jedrick Wills Jr. won't be traded without a backup plan in place, but with left tackle being an area of need, he could certianly be moved after an addition is made.
The Browns could work to bring in someone like Garrett Boles, and at that point it would make sense to move Wills for whatever we can get. In fact, that might even mean essentially paying another team to take on his contract.
The Browns would take on very little dead money by trading Wills — just a few million. If they wait for the fifth-year option to kick in, however, releasing him becomes almost impossible, facing over $10 million in dead money. Cap space is going to be at a premium in Cleveland next year, and while it's not a sexy move it could make a lot of sense to give up a day-three draft pick just to make Wills' contract someone else's problem.
Like I said above, that would be contingent on landing a new starting left tackle first of course.
Whether you end up liking the Browns' trade deadline moves or not, you can feel good about backing them no matter what. Just bet $5 to win a guaranteed $200 bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook — it pays out in full whether that bet wins or loses. Sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below to unlock your offer now!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: