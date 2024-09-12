Browns Lose Another Defender to Injured Reserve List on Thursday
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard by the injury bug heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Earlier this week, the Browns had four players listed week-to-week with injuries, including star tight end David Njoku. Three of the four players were placed on injured reserve, keeping them off the field for at least the next four weeks.
On Thursday, Cleveland received more bad news as one of their rookies will be heading to the injured reserve list. According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Browns placed rookie cornerback Myles Harden on IR with a shin injury. Additionally, Cleveland signed linebacker Michael Barrett to the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Browns Place Rookie CB Myles Harden on IR List
The Browns took the 22-year-old cornerback in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. A former star defensive back for South Dakota, Harden was inactive for Cleveland’s first game of the 2024 season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Barrett was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The former University of Michigan linebacker was traded to the Seattle Seahawks late last month and was re-assigned to their practice squad.
The Browns need linebacker depth after seeing Mohamoud Diabate and Tony Fields II placed on injured reserve with hip and ankle injuries. Barrett likely won't make an impact this season, though Cleveland's depth chart quickly became thin and needed reinforcements.
With a pivotal road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars waiting, the Browns are at risk of falling to a dreaded 0-2 start in what should be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. For Cleveland's sake, the team hopes to escape Week 2 without more significant injuries.
