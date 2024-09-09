Browns Lose Draft Pick After Week 1 Disaster From Recently Traded Veteran
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will lose out on a draft pick after one of their former players was released on Monday.
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that they released third-year kicker Cade York. Washington acquired York in a trade from the Cleveland Browns late last month.
The 23-year-old kicker struggled mightily in Sunday’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing his two field goal attempts from 56 and 47 yards out. The Browns aren’t ecstatic to hear about York being cut due to the draft compensation they could’ve received.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the conditions of last month’s trade between the two teams stated that York had to be on the roster for two games for the conditional seventh-round to change hands.
Now that being said, the Browns aren’t going to lose sleep over a conditional Day 3 pick, but it could’ve been used in another trade or to draft a diamond in the rough. As for York, he’ll try to land a workout over the next few weeks after struggling with the Commanders.
Last season, the former fourth-round pick spent time with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants on their practice squads.
York appeared in all 17 games as a rookie with the Browns, making 24-of-32 field goals (75%) and 35-of-37 extra points (94.6%). Nonetheless, it’s too early to write the book on the young kicker, who will land another NFL opportunity this season.
