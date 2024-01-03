Browns Make Big QB Announcement for Week 18 vs. Bengals
By Joe Summers
The Browns will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs no matter what happens in Week 18 against the Bengals, so Kevin Stefanski has made a wise quarterback decision ahead of the game.
Breakout star Joe Flacco will rest, while Jeff Driskell draws the start with former XFL standout PJ Walker backing him up.
Cleveland just needs to escape this game healthy and protecting Flacco for the playoff run is an obvious priority.
Browns News: QB Jeff Driskell Will Start vs. Bengals
Flacco ends the regular season as one of the best stories in the entire NFL this year. In five games, he completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,616 yards and 13 TDs to eight interceptions.
By revitalizing the offense, Flacco gives Browns fans legitimate hope that Cleveland could make a deep run. After all of the turmoil the team has experienced at the position, Flacco has been a godsend.
It's wise to get Driskell some time as well to prepare for the worst. He's a former sixth-round draft pick from 2016 out of Louisiana Tech who spent time with the Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans prior to this year.
Driskell is likely fighting for a spot on this team next season, though I'd expect Walker to see some snaps as well. We'll see if either player shines, but it's relieving to know Flacco won't risk a meaningless injury in Week 18.
You can end the regular season with a huge win thanks to Bet365's exclusive $150 sign-up bonus! If you deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on the Browns, you'll get $150 in bonus bets whether you win or lose. Get set for the playoffs in style - sign up for Bet365 now!
More Cleveland Browns News:
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER