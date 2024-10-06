Browns Make Big QB Announcement Right After Week 5 Disaster
The Cleveland Browns' ugly start to the 2024 season somehow got even worse in Week 5, as the Washington Commanders utterly destroyed Kevin Stefanski's team 34-13 on Sunday. The gap in quarterback play between the two teams was as wide as the Grand Canyon, with rookie Jayden Daniels looking better than Watson in every conceivable way.
Watson's abysmal afternoon has fans and even some former NFL players calling for Stefanski to bench the former Pro Bowler in favor of Jameis Winston. Cleveland's head coach directly addressed that possibility in his postgame comments.
Stefanski stated plainly "we're not changing quarterbacks" after the Browns' embarrassing effort against Washington. Instead, Cleveland's HC put the 1-4 start on the team as a whole and him as a coach, saying both need to be "better."
These comments are sure to disappoint for a number of reasons. The first being the fact Cleveland is apparently shut off to a change under center despite Watson playing like one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the entire NFL.
Also, this generic criticism doesn't speak at all to the deep issues plaguing the Browns. There needs to be accountability, from players to the coaching staff who aren't carrying their weight at the moment. But Stefanski putting the blame on everyone allows things to remain status quo if examples aren't being made out of the ones really dragging this team down -- with Watson chief among that group.
The Browns owe it to their fans to at least consider sweeping personnel changes. The decision to hitch their franchise's potential to Watson has clearly backfired, especially with the likes of Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield immediately succeeding elsewhere.
This is the type of loss that should shake things up, but it remains to be seen if GM Andrew Berry takes action.
In other Browns news: