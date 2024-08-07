Browns Make Major Announcement on Stadium Relocation
As the Cleveland Browns continue their training camp, fans are wondering where the franchise will be playing in a few years. After all, the team's current contract at Cleveland Browns Stadium — where they've played since 1999 — is set to expire, leaving ownership to decide whether they'd rather renovate the current building or build a new stadium altogether.
Although there isn't any concrete update on where the Browns will play in five years, Haslam Sports Group COO Dave Jenkins' latest words indicate that the franchise is clearly leaning toward one direction rather than the other.
Browns News: Franchise Favors New Stadium at Brook Park
On Wednesday, Jenkins penned a letter on the Browns' official website to discuss potential stadium plans. He opened the letter by revealing that the Browns are "currently evaluating the City's proposal" that would see Cleveland pay $461 million to help renovate the team's current stadium along with a 30-year lease.
When it comes to a potential renovation, Jenkins adds that Cleveland Browns Stadium is great, but "it would need substantial improvements to ensure future sustainability." He added that the lakefront location also limits how much the team can improve the gameday experience for fans.
Rather than rebuild what's old, Jenkins mentions the idea of building a $2.4 billion stadium at Brook Park. Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working on securing a 176-acre piece of land in the area which is located just minutes away from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
For comparison, the projected costs to retune Cleveland Browns Stadium are projected to sit at $1.2 million — half the cost of a new building.
But regardless of the cost, a new domed facility has quickly become "more attractive" as time passes, per Jenkins, and any potential negatives stemming from a move would be outweighed by the positives.
"[The Browns] acknowledge that a move to Brook Park may have a near-term impact on downtown, but we believe that the year-round activity of a domed stadium can still positively impact the downtown economy, particularly when coupled with the possibilities of a reimagined lakefront absent the stadium."- Dave Jenkins
Jenkins also made sure to share some renders of what a Brook Park stadium might look like. From a glass roof to outdoor skating rinks during the winter, it's clear that Browns ownership views a new stadium as more than just a place to play football games.
As the situation continues taking shape, Browns fans should have a better idea of what's going on in the coming weeks. The City of Cleveland has given the Browns until Aug. 12 to respond to its proposal.
