Browns Make Stunning QB Move Before Week 14 vs. Jaguars
By Joe Summers
Joe Flacco came off the couch to throw for 254 yards and a pair of TDs against the Rams on Sunday for the Browns. Naturally, the team has allowed him to revert to the practice squad.
In one of the finest performances this season from a Cleveland quarterback despite a 36-19 loss to the Rams, Flacco is not confirmed as the Browns' starter in a must-win game against the Browns in NFL Week 14.
It's a questionable move, to the say the least, and you can see the latest information below.
Browns News: Joe Flacco Reverted to Practice Squad
In his first and only start for the Browns, Flacco had the second-most passing yards in ANY game this year for Cleveland, especially impressive given that he was literally sitting at home last week.
The Browns lost in convincing fashion, but it was not due to Flacco's play. Elijah Moore hauled in four passes for 83 yards while Harrison Bryant and Jerome Ford both caught TD passes, and the offense overall was effective.
Cleveland's quarterback situation is messy, though it makes little sense to make the situation more confusing by calling Flacco up for just one game before jettisoning him off to the practice squad.
The 2013 Super Bowl MVP gives the best chance to win. Why exactly won't Kevin Stefanski commit to him in a game the Browns have to win? I suppose we'll find out this week.
