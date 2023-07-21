3 Biggest Must-Win Games on the Browns' 2023 Schedule
Week 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals
While the 49ers will give the Browns a tough test, the Cardinals will be on the opposite end of the spectrum. This game is must-win because it's a game that the Browns should win, and that they should win in a blowout.
First of all a loss to the Cardinals would be a terrible sign because they project as one of the NFL's worst teams this season, and there aren't many suads that Arizona should be beating. But sometimes even a bad team just really shows up and catches a better team off guard for an upset win..
The Browns schedule is too tough to afford a single lapse like that, however. The AFC North could end up being the most competitive division in football next season, and a lone win could have a massive impact on playoff seeding (or making the playoffs at all).
You're never going to expect your team to win all 17 games in a regular season, and even the most diehard fans know deep down to expect a few L's along the way. But those losses, which are expected and can be forgiven, are usually going to come from your toughest opponents. Against an opponent like Arizona you simply can't afford to miss out on the easy win.
