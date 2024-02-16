Browns News: Deshaun's Legal Saga Continues, New Coaching Rumor, Official Coaching Hires & Joel Bitonio's Thoughts
Rounding up the latest Cleveland Browns news and rumors from around the NFL
This is a strange time for Cleveland Browns fans. It's hard not to be excited about going 11-6 without a consistent starting quarterback in 2023. But the vibes heading into the offseason are still largely negative. There are just so many massive question marks.
And of course, no self-respecting Browns fan is going to let one good year cause runaway optimism. We've felt far too often how much that can set us up for disappointment.
Early in the offseason, however, it's mostly just about laying the foundation since roster moves aren't really happening yet. That means coaching news and rumors are at the forefront.
An update on Deshaun Watson's legal issues has overshadowed that heading into the weekend, however.
Deshaun Watson Returning to Court, Facing Additional Punishment?
Deshaun Watson served his 11-game suspension. At this point it feels like a distant memory for Browns fans, since over the last year it's been injuries that have kept him off the field instead.
However Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today provided a surprising update for Browns fans.
One of the 26 women who sued Watson in civil court under accusations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions still has an open case. They have filed to compel Watson to testify for another in-person deposition before August 1.
The judge has yet to determine whether Watson will have to testify again or not, but theoretically this case could lead to the NFL handing down extra discipline to Watson if anything new comes of it.