Browns News: Deshaun's Legal Saga Continues, New Coaching Rumor, Official Coaching Hires & Joel Bitonio's Thoughts
Coaching Rumors Tie Ohio State Buckeye James Laurinaitis to Browns
Speaking of coaching, there's a very interesting rumor floating around the Ohio football world right now.
Former Ohio State Buckeye (and eventual eight-year NFL linebacker) James Laurinaitis was a graduate assistant linebackers coach for the Buckeyes last year. Reports emerged earlier this week that he had interviewed with the Cleveland Browns (though it was uncertain for what job).
The situation got an interesting update on Thursday, with Ohio State promoting Laurinaitis to linebackers coach.
Did Laurinaitis parlay that Browns interview into a promotion? Was the promotion coming anyway? Does getting the promotion remove his interest in the Browns job?
For now, we have more questions than we do answers.
I will say that Lauriniatis certainly feels like he belongs at OSU more than he does with the Browns. He was a 3-time All-American with the Buckeyes from 2006 through 2008, winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 and 2008.
Having one of the school's all-time greats coaching on defense is a great story.
If he's as good a coach as he was a player, Browns fans will probably remain hopeful that they manage to poach Laurinaitis and convince him to coach in the professional ranks. But whatever happens here is a win for football in the state of Ohio.