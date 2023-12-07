Browns Offer Spoiler on Starting Quarterback vs. Jaguars
A scheduled press conference leads us to predict who will be under center for the Browns on Sunday.
By Thomas Erbe
After a lackluster performance on Sunday in Los Angeles taking on the Rams, the Cleveland Browns have not yet named a starting quarterback for their upcoming game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson still listed as questionable due to his concussion and a press conference scheduled for later today, we may have found our answer.
Joe Flacco Likely Starting After Browns Press Conference
After the announcement that he will be meeting with the media later today, it appears the Browns are going to go with Joe Flacco as the man under center for Sunday. Last week was his first game with the Browns, going 23/44 with 254 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a rating of 75.4.
The Browns are behind the eight ball right now when it comes to this season. With their injuries and losses mounting, their losing ground in the division and hanging onto a playoff spot by a thread. They currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC with five games to go.
Two of the remaining five games for the Browns are against teams with winning records. With only one division game left against the Bengals to end the season, the North crown may be out of reach. But if the Browns are able to do what they need to against the inferior opponents that are coming up, they can remain in a playoff spot.
All you have to do is make it into the tournament. From there, anything can happen.
And how are their chances of getting back in the win column this week? Oddsmakers favor them by about a field goal over the Jags.
