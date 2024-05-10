Browns Officially Sign 7 Undrafted Free Agents Ahead of Minicamp
By Jovan Alford
Update: The Browns made one more addition to their UDFA class as they signed South Carolina wide receiver Ahmarean Brown, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.
With rookie minicamp underway for the Cleveland Browns this weekend, the team made a slew of undrafted free agent signings official on Friday.
Cleveland signed seven undrafted free agents to the 90-man roster, who will get their first taste of an NFL practice and compete against tryout guys looking to get a roster spot.
Among the several players the Browns signed as UDFAs, fans will have their eyes closely on running back Aidan Robbins and linebacker Winston Reid. Robbins has the toughest challenge of making the 53-man roster, as the Browns are loaded at running back.
However, even though Robbins had a down year in his only season (2023) at BYU (485 yards and a touchdown on 101 carries), the Browns believe he can be a factor this time down the line and could be the perfect practice squad stash candidate.
Meanwhile, Reid has a strong chance of making the Browns’ 53-man roster as they lost a ton of their linebacker depth this offseason. The FCS All-American had a phenomenal last two years at Weber State, where he produced 230 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, and 5.5 sacks.
The 5-foot-11 linebacker has good instincts and can hold his own in pass coverage, which is what you like to hear if you are Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Lastly, the two-time All-Big Sky Conference linebacker can also help out on special teams immediately, which will be his role likely to start his NFL career.
More Browns news and analysis: