Browns on Verge of Two Huge Contract Extensions
The Browns are gearing up to keep Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have had a busy offseason after losing last season in the playoffs to the Houston Texans. The Browns bolstered their receiver unit (Jerry Jeudy trade) and quarterback room and re-signed numerous players from last year’s team.
The Browns want to keep this group together as head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have done a good job building and developing this team over the years.
Speaking of Stefanski and Berry, Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam wants to keep the pair around for the foreseeable future. Haslam told reporters at the owners’ meetings that they are close to extending the contracts of Stefanski and Berry, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
It’s not a surprise that the Browns want to extend both guys, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in February that a potential extension was on the table. Berry and Stefanski were both hired at the same time in January 2020 and have led the Browns to two playoff appearances in the last four seasons.
With their recent success, the next step for the Browns is to win the division, which they haven’t done since 1989, and make a deep playoff push in a competitive AFC.
However, for those two things to happen, Cleveland needs star quarterback Deshaun Watson to be healthy, as they’ve got the pieces on both sides of the ball to get the job done.
