Browns' Organization Suffers Heartbreaking Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns announced the passing of the team's beloved mascot Swagger Jr. on Tuesday. More commonly known as SJ by Browns fans, the adored bullmastiff died at the age of 6. SJ was named after his father, Swagger, who was the first live mascot for the Browns.
In their official statement, the Browns mourned the loss of SJ, thanking him for his many years of wonderful memories.
"We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old."- Browns official statement
Fred and Debby McLaughlin were SJ's human parents, and they announced on Facebook that he passed away unexpectedly on June 28. The couple's son Justin had been the on-field handler for SJ and Swagger over the years.
Swagger was first introduced as the team mascot back in 2014. After five years of service, he retired and left SJ to take over in 2019. He has been an important part of the Browns home games and the Cleveland community in general. His love for chewing up Terrible Towels will forever be remembered by the Dawg Pound.
SJ has offspring but whether the Browns will continue to honor the family tradition and keep employing more Swaggers remains to be seen.
Until we find out more, all we can say is, rest in peace, Swagger Jr.