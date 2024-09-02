Browns Get Perfect Trade Opportunity to Become Super Bowl Contender
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns made moves to upgrade their roster in the offseason. One of the biggest changes will come in the wide receiver room as the team traded for talented pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy. With the return of key injured players, the Browns are starting the season healthier and more optimistic about their chances.
At the same time, the Browns are likely still a couple of pieces short of true Super Bowl contention. The defense will continue to be elite but the offense could still use some upgrades. Fortunately for Cleveland, the perfect trade target may become available mid-season according to the latest reports.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that veteran receiver Davante Adams could potentially hit the trade block once the Raiders are off to a slow start as expected.
NFL Rumors: Davante Adams A Likely Trade Candidate
Adams may be out of the spotlight ever since getting traded to the Raiders but he has still been extremely productive in the last two seasons. Despite being 31 years old, the six-time Pro Bowler hasn't missed a game in his Las Vegas tenure and put up 203 catches, 2,660 yards, and 22 touchdowns in the past two years. He continues to be one of the best receivers in the game despite being on a dysfunctional Raiders offense.
However, it doesn't make sense for the Raiders to hold onto Adams for much longer. Considering how far they are from contention and that they still have Gardner Minshew as their QB1 to start the season, moving on from Adams for draft capital is the obvious move.
"They need to maximize their draft assets to find a franchise quarterback, and the 31-year-old Adams isn’t likely to be around when the Raiders are ready to make a playoff push."- Jeff Howe, The Athletic
Unless the Raiders make a shockingly hot start to the season, an Adams trade seems inevitable. The trade would help them clear $17.5 million off their books. The veteran receiver is still worth an early-round pick in a potential trade and GM Andrew Berry has shown that he isn't scared to move valuable trade assets in win-now moves.
Amari Cooper's future in Cleveland is uncertain. Neither Elijah Moore nor Jerry Jeudy proved themselves as solid WR2s. Bringing Adams in could be the big swing the Browns need to get them over the hump.