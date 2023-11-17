5 Browns Who Have Played Their Way Out of the Team’s 2024 Plans
Which Cleveland Browns players have played their way out of the team's future plans?
The Cleveland Browns are in the thick of things in the AFC in 2023, but for how much longer? There are a number of players who have potentially played their way out of the team's 2024 plans with the way things have gone in 2023.
The Browns clearly have a championship-ready defense, but this team probably can't compete with a number of guys going down hurt or simply underachieving this season. But which players could be on the chopping block after this season?
Let's take a look at some players who are pending free agents that the Browns may not try too hard to retain, or guys they might need to replace or get better contingencies for in 2024.
5 players the Cleveland Browns are already writing out of the 2024 script
1. Jedrick Wills, OT
An injury and inconsistent play have now both plagued the former first-round pick out of Alabama this season for the Cleveland Browns, and I think they have really paved the way for the Browns to move on from him after the season.
Some Browns people are already talking about Wills's injury replacement -- Geron Christian -- giving him the old "Wally Pipp" treatment as of this season, even with Wills expected to return off of injured reserve at some point. As of right now, I don't think it's looking good for Wills, who looked at one point like he was on a trajectory to be a decade-long starter at left tackle. The Browns may look to find a way to move on.