5 Browns Who Have Played Their Way Out of the Team’s 2024 Plans
Which Cleveland Browns players have played their way out of the team's future plans?
4. Jordan Akins, TE
The Cleveland Browns have some really good tight ends on their roster, including David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. At the end of the 2023 season, however, the Browns will have to make a decision, in all likelihood, between keeping one of Harrison Bryant and veteran Jordan Akins.
I felt like the Akins was a bargain of a free agent signing, and his cap hit next year might be low enough to keep around anyway, but with Bryant hitting free agency, maybe they will decide to get a little younger at the position.
Signing Akins made so much sense with his history with the Texans and Deshaun Watson, but he has just six receptions in nine games and isn't playing a big enough role offensively.
5. Marquise Goodwin, WR
The Cleveland Browns took a number of dart throws at the wide receiver position in the 2023 offseason, including trading for veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin has always had big-time speed, but he's a low-volume receiver who really needs to maximize opportunities to be at all effective for your gameplan.
So far this season, he has three catches for 10 yards. As a pending 2024 free agent, it seems like the writing is on the wall here and that the Browns will almost undoubtedly move on. They already traded Donovan Peoples-Jones and have started the mass overhaul of the receiver position, which Goodwin will likely be part of.
