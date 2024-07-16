Browns Player Likely Just Lost Pivotal Position Battle
We have finally reached that point of the offseason as training camp is near! After months of moves, speculation, and chatter, we are finally close to football starting.
Training camp is beginning around the league and the Cleveland Browns are excited. They have one of the most well-rounded groups in the league and high hopes for the 2024 campaign.
Rookies report to the facility on July 22, with vets coming in the next day.
With training camp starting next week, it already appears that a member of the Browns lost a position battle.
Browns News: Dustin Hopkins Signed Three-Year Extension With Cleveland
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns and kicker Dustin Hopkins agreed to terms on a three-year, $15.9 million extension. He's now one of the five highest-paid kickers in the league.
It now looks like kicker Cade York lost the kicking competition before it got underway. In March, Cleveland re-signed York after he was let go last summer.
The Browns spent a fourth-round pick on York back in 2022 but he hasn't been able to be consistent. He started his Cleveland career with a 58-yard field goal to lead the Browns to a win over the Carolina Panthers.
After that, he struggled to be a reliable weapon, going 24-of-32 on field goal attempts, including 4-of-7 from 50-plus yards away. His difficulties carried over into the preseason last year, which ultimately led to his release.
Now with Hopkins locked in for the long haul, it seems that the 23-year-old doesn't have a chance to stick onto the roster.
Cleveland making Hopkins one of the highest-paid kickers showcases their faith in him. That doesn't bode well for York.
More Browns news and rumors: