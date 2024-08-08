Browns Playmaker Suffers Potential Injury Setback Ahead of 1st Preseason Game
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
The Browns hope to get many of their players some meaningful reps as they prepare for the regular season opener on Sept. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Cleveland fans are excited to see many of the new faces on the team such as Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston, etc.
However, Browns fans might have to wait to see Jeudy after the latest news coming out of camp on Thursday.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Jeudy had his left leg wrapped up and didn’t practice. The former Denver Broncos wide receiver didn’t participate in the team’s on-field practice during mandatory minicamp because of a reported undisclosed injury.
But Jeudy made his Browns’ training camp debut late last week at The Greenbrier, participating in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. The young receiver looked good in those drills, making this latest injury setback less than ideal for the Browns.
Cleveland has big expectations for Jeudy this season after acquiring him from the Broncos and inking him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension. Elijah Moore hasn’t been able to live up to the WR2 moniker with Cleveland, so the addition of Jeudy is imperative for the Browns to be successful on offense.
Last season with the Broncos, Jeudy produced 54 receptions (87 targets) for 758 yards and two touchdowns. That said, the Browns will try to take things easy with the 25-year-old receiver as if it's a soft-tissue injury, that type of injury could linger for multiple days and weeks.
