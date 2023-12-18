Browns Playoff Odds Continue to Soar After Comeback Win Over Bears
The Cleveland Browns' playoff odds are looking better than ever. But is it too early to celebrate?
Everyone in Cleveland knows not to use the "L word." There's been enough heartbreak. The Browns seem to find new ways to let fans down every year.
But if the playoffs aren't a lock for Cleveland at this point, they're pretty darn close.
Browns Playoff Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns as whopping -750 favorites to make the playoffs this season. That's an implied probability of 88.2%.
That lines up with the chances the Browns are getting elsewhere, too. ESPN has Cleveland at 89% to make the playoffs.
The Browns' hopes of winning the AFC North are admittedly pretty close to nil (8% per ESPN, +1100 on FanDuel which implies 8.3%), but they currently own the top Wild Card spot, as the only non-division leader in the AFC with 9 wins.
The Browns' remaining schedule should also make a trip to the playoffs pretty straightforward. Games against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals don't exactly make for a nightmare stretch to close out the year.
With the Browns' luck we will end up facing C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers and joe Burrow instead of the backups that have been starting in those guys' places lately, but all the same those are very winnable matchups, and it's not like Cleveland needs to win out to get a Wild Card spot. It's probably not going to require 12 wins just to make the postseason.
With an elite defense and a quarterback who has proven he can win a Super Bowl on the back of a good defense (not to mention who has already made Browns history), anything can happen down the stretch.
In other Browns news:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
