Browns Promote Former Third-Round Pick to Roster After Jedrick Wills Injury
The Cleveland Browns have promoted a former third-round pick to their roster after Jedrick Wills' injury.
The Cleveland Browns' offensive line somehow suffered another loss in Week 9, as starting left tackle Jedrick Wills was carted off with a serious injury. It's since been revealed the LT hurt his MCL in his right knee, which will land him on the injured reserve list.
Now slated to miss at least four games and likely more, Cleveland is in need of depth. The team added some on Tuesday.
Offensive tackle Geron Christian has been promoted from the Browns' practice squad to the 53-man active roster, according to his agency. He was just signed to the PS last week, but another injury on the O-line has cleared the way for the veteran to contribute right away.
Christian is a nice backup plan to turn to with Cleveland in need of some immediate help. He originally entered the league as a third-round pick in 2018 and has gone on to make 49 career appearances for three teams (Washington, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs), including 16 starts.
The Louisville product was notably part of the Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl during the 2022 season, even playing in 10 regular-season games for the eventual champions. Kansas City cut him just before the playoffs, however, so he didn't get to enjoy the team's postseason run.
With his experience, plus impressive size at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Christian is a great plug-in option. He also appeared in a game for the Houston Texans earlier this season on Oct. 1, so conditioning isn't a big concern here, as opposed to a free agent just signed off of the couch.
It's not an earth-shattering move, but if Christian turns out to be a nice surprise, we could look back at this as a key midseason signing by the Browns.
