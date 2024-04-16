Browns Provide Nick Chubb Injury Update After Contract Restructure
A lot has happened between Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns over the past couple of months. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb was hit in the left knee and suffered a torn MCL and meniscus. He also had to undergo another surgery to repair his ACL.
A little less than a week ago, the Browns and the Georgia product agreed to a reworked deal that lowered his salary cap hit to $11.775 million.
It's also worth noting that Chubb is heading into the final year of his deal. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old is relentlessly rehabbing to return to the field for the 2024 season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't give a timeline for Chubb, he gave some positive insight.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Lets Fan Know How Hard Nick Chubb Is Working to Return
Stefanski said about Chubb: "I can promise you he's working very hard, early in the morning he's here...he's attacking his rehab..when he's ready, he'll be ready."
Chubb is one of the most effective running backs in the league when healthy. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded 6,511 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns in six seasons in the NFL.
Whenever he gets back on the field, it will be a boost for the offense. One thing that Cleveland made sure of was getting enough capable tailbacks so Chubb doesn't need to rush back.
The Browns have Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Nyheim Hines in the backfield but when Chubb is ready to roll, he'll be the workhorse.
